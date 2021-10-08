AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Down 18.7% in September

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 392.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANPC opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.84. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

