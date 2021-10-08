Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ANIX opened at $4.44 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 935,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,827.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 19,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $82,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIX. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

