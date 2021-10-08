Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.

BUD opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after acquiring an additional 202,422 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

