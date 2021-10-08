Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.
Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.48 million and a PE ratio of -77.18. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.03.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
