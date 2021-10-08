Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.48 million and a PE ratio of -77.18. Anglo Pacific Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.03.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.