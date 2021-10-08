Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AGPPF opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.94. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $155.16.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anglo American Platinum from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.