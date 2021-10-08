Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) PT at C$157.25

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$157.25.

WSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

WSP opened at C$158.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$142.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$82.95 and a 52 week high of C$170.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.58 billion and a PE ratio of 47.65.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.4799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.13%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

