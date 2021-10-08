Analysts Set Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCDX shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock valued at $433,350,962 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

