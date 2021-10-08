Analysts Set I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT at $88.60

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth $83,656,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth $33,387,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

