Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to report sales of $330.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.98 million. The AZEK posted sales of $263.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million.

Several research firms have commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.