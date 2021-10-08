Analysts Expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Announce -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.39). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 324,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,550. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $383.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.01. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

