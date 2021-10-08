Analysts Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Landec reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,943. Landec has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $279.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

