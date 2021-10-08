Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,354. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $331.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 420,166 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 369,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

