Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 3,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.