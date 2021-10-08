Analysts Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 3,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

