Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALYA shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alithya Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

