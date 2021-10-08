Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.31 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will announce $26.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.03 billion and the lowest is $25.60 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $15.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $101.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.65 billion to $102.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $109.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $104.49 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

VLO traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

