Analysts Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. TechTarget posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

TTGT stock opened at $86.51 on Friday. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after buying an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

