Analysts Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.53. Quanta Services posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.39. 1,632,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

