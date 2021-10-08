Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $4.86 on Thursday, reaching $400.80. The stock had a trading volume of 341,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,872. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $311.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

