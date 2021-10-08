Analysts Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $16.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.80. 1,432,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average is $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.