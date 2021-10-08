Analysts Anticipate Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $79.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.24. 65,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

