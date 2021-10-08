Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSE A traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,906. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

