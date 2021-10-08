Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 849.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,176 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,079,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,659. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.33 and a 1-year high of $280.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

