American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $171.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

