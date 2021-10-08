American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $33.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 260,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,478,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,583,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.