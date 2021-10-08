American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

ACC stock opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 721.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

