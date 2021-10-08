Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.
