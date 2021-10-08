Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Purchases A$39,056.25 in Stock

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) insider Peter Wallace bought 137,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$39,056.25 ($27,897.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Ambertech’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. Ambertech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Ambertech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

