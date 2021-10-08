Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,300.85. 133,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,364.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3,364.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

