Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMADY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.41. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

