Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $18.02. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 1,156 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.