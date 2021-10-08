AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WWW. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

WWW stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

