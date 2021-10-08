AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,598 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quidel by 50.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 141.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after buying an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quidel by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 245,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $136.21 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average of $126.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

