AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,009 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $117.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.