AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.