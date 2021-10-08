AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,015 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Meritor by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.