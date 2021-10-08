Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock.
AFM stock opened at GBX 346.56 ($4.53) on Thursday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 378 ($4.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £409.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 589.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.
About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting
