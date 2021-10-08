Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock.

AFM stock opened at GBX 346.56 ($4.53) on Thursday. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 378 ($4.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £409.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 589.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

