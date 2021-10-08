Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Allot Communications stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $554.81 million, a PE ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

