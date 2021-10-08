Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO traded down $10.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,124. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 751,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.