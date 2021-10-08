Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

