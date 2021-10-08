Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 208.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $10.46 on Friday, reaching $13.92. 458,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

