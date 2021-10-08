Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

