ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

ALE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.