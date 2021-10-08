Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Allegion stock opened at $131.54 on Monday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

