Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLE. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $131.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Allegion by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

