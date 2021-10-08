Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $194.50

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $194.50, but opened at $202.25. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $193.71, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average of $209.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.