Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $52.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.27.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.