Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 733.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 131,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

