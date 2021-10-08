Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

AKAM opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after buying an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.