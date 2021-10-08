Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42,923.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 232,214 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 271,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 56,289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,496,000 after buying an additional 524,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after buying an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on A. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

A traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.93. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

