Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Agile Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Growth by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Growth by 65.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 824,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 324,800 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Growth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Growth by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

